Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Bright Red Bikini

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert gave her 2.2 million Instagram followers a treat recently when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a bright red bikini. The brunette beauty’s skimpy swimsuit design featured a halter neckline on the top which showed of her cleavage. As for the briefs, they included a double-strap detail that emphasized the muscle tone of her midsection.

Anita wore her inky black locks swept over one shoulder and accessorized her look with a pair of silver-gray aviator sunglasses. According to the geotag on the post, the photo was taken in Trunk Bay, St. John in the US Virgin Islands. Anita stood on an idyllic beach in the photo which captured the crystal-clear blue water and an island in the background.

The snapshot preceded a video seen in the next slide of the Instagram post. The clip showcased a montage of memories from her island getaway. In some of the shots, Anita was captured wearing the red bikini top plus a pair of denim shorts and a baseball cap. In another, she wears an equally flattering patterned crop top with those shorts before the camera gave her followers a sweeping view of the beautiful beach setting.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated close to 30,000 likes and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans raved over Anita’s enviably sculpted figure.

“So beautiful, I will be in love with ur body forever,” one person wrote.

“Damn, you are so inspiring!” another added. “To be so fit AND still look feminine…”

“You are SO absofreakinglutely correct, Queen!!!” a third commenter remarked before adding a fire and kissing face emoji to their comment.

And many noted that the idyllic setting matched Anita’s beauty and vice-versa.

“Gorgeous. The beach is pretty too,” a fourth commenter noted.

This is hardly the first time that Anita has shared a bikini photo on her Instagram page. In a previous photo uploaded last month, the 30-year-old bombshell rocked a white string bikini covered in what appeared to be a beaded mesh overlay. She wore her hair in two braided pigtails as she sat on the beach and accessorized the look with sporty black sunglasses. But her caption revealed that the post wasn’t just meant to be a showcased of her physical beauty. In it, she discussed her diet revealing that she used to follow the conventional fitness wisdom of eating six small meals a day but found that the eating regimen didn’t work for her.

“Now I eat 3 meals a day as I personally enjoy having bigger meals and really stuff my belly (coming from a competition background, I didn’t get to do that very often)” she disclosed before adding that both methods can result in the consumption of the same amount of calories.

“As long as you eat the correct number of calories you are supposed to in order to LOSE or GAIN weight (whatever your GOAL is) you WILL make progress!” she added.