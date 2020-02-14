Jesy Nelson Wears Tight Semi-Sheer Corset Top & PVC Pants In Latest Instagram Photo

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself in an eye-catching outfit. The “Shout Out To My Ex” chart-topper is known for looking sensational when it comes to rocking numerous looks and her most recent upload is no different.

Nelson stunned in a tight shimmery black corset top which thin straps. The garment was semi-sheer around the chest area and displayed her decolletage. The “Woman Like Me” hitmaker paired the ensemble with high-waisted skintight black pants and gave herself some height in heels of the same color. Nelson showed off the numerous tattoos on her arms and left the accessories to a bare minimum.

She rocked long pointy white nails and sported long curly brunette hair. Nelson applied black mascara and opted for her lips to be overlined, a signature look she is known for.

The “Think About Us” songstress posed in front of a stripped back wall and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She parted her lips, separated her legs and pushed one slightly forward. Nelson rested one hand beside her and the other on her waist.

According to The Daily Mail, they insisted that she had channeled Sandy Olsson from the 1978 movie Grease, who was played by the iconic Olivia Newton-John.

For her caption, she told fans that she didn’t fancy wearing sweatpants that day.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 410,000 likes and over 4,300 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.5 million followers.

“I didn’t fancy having a heart attack today but okay,” one user wrote, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“How are you even real? You look so gooood Jesy,” another shared.

“HOLY SH*T JESY YOU ARE UNREAL I’M SPEECHLESS,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“How are you even human? NO HUMAN BEING IS THAT BEAUTIFUL,” a fourth admirer commented.

At the end of last month, Nelson picked up a National Television Award for her BBC documentary, Odd One Out. The “Change Your Life” entertainer attended the ceremony to receive her trophy and looked nothing short of incredible in her “dream” dress that was created by Suzanne Neville. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nelson wowed in a bright orange silk, corset-style floor-length garment. The gown had a thigh-high slit and was very low-cut at the top. She accessorized herself with numerous rings and wore her long dark brown curly hair down for the event. Nelson paired the ensemble with silver heels and applied a coat of white nail polish.