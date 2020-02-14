Instagram Hottie Charly Jordan Pulls Down Her Pants To Expose Booty In Black Thong Bikini

Charly Jordan showed off her stunning figure in a skimpy outfit on Instagram this week. The model shared the shots with her fans on Thursday.

In the racy post, Charly is seen sporting a black bralette bikini top and a pair of loose-fitting white drawstring pants. The model would later strip off those pants to expose her booty in a pair of matching thong bikini bottoms.

The ensemble showcased Charly’s toned arms, cleavage, tiny waist, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and backside. She accessorized the look with some gold bracelets on her wrists.

In the first photo, Charly posed with her hands at her sides as she gave a sexy smirk into the camera. The second shot featured the model turned to her side with her arms above her head. In the final snap, she stood with her back towards the camera and pulled down the pants. She looked over her shoulder and playfully stuck out her tongue.

Charly wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She rocked a full face of makeup for the shots, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed tan all over her body, shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with a glossy, nude lip.

Charly posed next to a golden field of grass for the photos as the gorgeous blue and pink sky is visible in the background of the shots.

Of course, many of the model’s over 2.7 million followers flocked to show their love for the photos. Fans clicked the like button more than 253,000 times and left over 990 in less than 24 hours after it was posted to her feed.

“Swear to god nobody can be THAT beautiful,” one of Charly’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“She’s just sensational,” stated another adoring fan.

“So sexy and gorgeous love it,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are so cute and beautiful,” a fourth person told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Charly is often seen showing off her impressive physique in skimpy little outfits such as tight pants, crop tops, skintight dresses, and more. Earlier this month, she rocked Instagram when she showed off her curves in a black bikini and a pair of undone jeans.

That post was also a big hit among Charly Jordan’s fans. To date, the upload has gained over 398,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.