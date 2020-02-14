Instagram Model Summer Lynn Hart Flaunts Major Cleavage In New Snap

Social media influencer Summer Lynn Hart isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new shot posted to the popular photo-sharing app. The 23-year-old model flashed some serious skin in a steamy new photo uploaded to Instagram Friday, February 14, as she modeled a vibrant, flirty one-piece that flaunted her curvaceous physique.

In the brand new snap, Summer Lynn posed against a peach backdrop. She popped her left hip to the side with her legs apart as she looked to the right while tugging at her skimpy swimwear. The new update is a Valentine’s Day post, as she suggests in her caption.

The bombshell sported a cerulean blue monokini that featured a very deep neckline that reached her toned midsection, flaunting her ample cleavage in the process. It also has a small zipper in the front which was undone for the shot. The ultra-revealing swimwear also featured two cutouts on either side of her waist o show more of the model’s incredibly toned body and was pretty high cut that it covered just enough of her modesty.

In most of her bikini posts, Summer Lynn usually indicate where her swimwear is from, unfortunately, not in the current update.

Summer Lynn wore her long blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft, romantic curls that hung over her shoulders. Sticking to her signature style in photoshoots, she opted for a no-jewelry look. She wore a full face of makeup that consisted of well-defined brows, warm-toned eye shadow, a hint of blush, highlighter, and nude-colored lipstick.

The latest share racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 400 comments in the first 13 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of Summer Lynn’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her beauty, while others raved about her body. Some admirers were short on words and chimed in using a combination of emoji instead.

“So gorgeous, Summ. So proud of you! Love you!” one of the model’s friends commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Your Valentine is one lucky guy!” one of Summer Lynn’s fan wrote.

“Whoever captures Summer’s heart, better lock it up with a vice grip!” a third social media user chimed in.

“Summer, you looking absolutely amazing,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

Just a day ago, Summer Lynn posted a steamy video wherein she rocked a tiny white bikini top and paired it with thong bottoms — featuring added pops of color. The video contained an ad for the Bang Energy drink.