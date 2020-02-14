Brunette Bombshell Nina Serebrova Turns Up The Heat & Goes Topless In Racy Valentine’s Day Photo

Popular Instagram model Nina Serebrova kicked off Valentine’s Day with a social media share that sent temperatures rising. The brunette bombshell went for a bold look and opted to go topless while wearing a pair of unzipped jeans.

Nina was standing inside for the sexy snap. She stood next to a counter that had a vase of red roses sitting on it. She held one of the roses in her hand close to her face using her arm to cover part of her breast. She placed her other hand near her shoulder, covering part of her other breast.

While that pose was certainly sexy enough, the beauty turned up the heat by allowing her unzipped her jeans to slide over her hips, revealing a skimpy pair of red bikini panties. The undies were nothing more than a piece of red lace head around her hips by a couple of lacy straps.

The outfit — what little there was to it — showed off the model’s stunning figure. Along here her ample chest, Nina’s flat abs and hourglass figure were prominent in the picture. She stood with one leg in front of the other to keep the jeans from sliding down her legs. She tilted her head to the side and gave the camera a flirty look.

Nina’s slick raven hair was straightened and fell over the side of one of her shoulders. Her eyes were framed with sculpted brows, eyeliner and thick lashes. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips.

In the post, she wished her 2.7 million followers a happy Valentine’s Day. She also asked them to leave her a rose emoji in the comments, which many did.

Other admirers gushed over how hot she looked in the image.

“You are so stunning,” one follower said.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” wrote a second commenter.

“You are the best in IG. Only one I want to be my valentines beautiful is you,” quipped a third fan.

“Omg Nina where is your shirt?!!!! Be my valentine!!!” joked a fourth Instagram user.

The update was not the first one that showed plenty of skin, but it was one of the few times Nina has chosen to go topless on the photo-sharing app. The stunner seems to enjoy showing off her curves in all kinds of revealing outfits, ranging from barely-there swimsuits to slinky dresses. One of her more popular posts in recent days showed her looking smoking hot in a pink snakeskin bikini.