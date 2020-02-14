Norwegian Cutie Hilde Osland Stuns In Red Thong Bikini At The Beach For Valentine’s Day

Hilde Osland stunned in a tiny bikini for her most recent Instagram update. The Norwegian model shared the photos as a way to wish her fans a happy Valentine’s Day on Friday.

In the 9-slide post, Hilde looked smoking hot as she donned a red thong bikini. The scanty two-piece flaunted the model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, rock hard abs, curvy hips, booty, and lean legs.

The blond bombshell accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings, a gold chain around her neck, and a red scrunchi around her wrist to match the bikini.

Hilde posed in an array of positions as she strutted her stuff on the beach. In the background of the shots, white sand, rolling ocean waves, and a stunning sky at sunset can be seen.

Hilde wore her long, platinum locks parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders in the photos. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pictures.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink gloss on her lips. She completed the style with white polish on her fingernails.

Hilde called the upload a Valentine’s Day “special,” in the caption, and wished all of her fans a happy day as they celebrate the holiday.

Meanwhile, many of Hilde’s over 2.7 million followers went wild for the snap. The photos earned more than 16,000 likes and over 330 comments in just the first 15 minutes after they were published to her account.

“As a fan and follower, I just wanted to wish you a very #HappyValentinesDay and I hope today is as special as you want it to be and more. Wish you more happiness and success,” one of Hilde’s adoring fans wrote in the comments section.

“You are a fascinating woman, a pure beauty. Happy V-day,” remarked another loyal follower.

“Omg thanks for this pics. Happy Valentines day to you gorgeous,” a third social media user stated.

“Happy valentines, you are insanely beautiful such and have an incredible body,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde Osland appears to have no qualms about showcasing her enviable curves for the camera. Earlier this week, the model delighted fans when she posed in a purple and blue one-piece bathing suit as she got dirty in the sand on the beach. That photo has earned more than 119,000 likes and over 1,400 comments to date.