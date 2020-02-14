Adrienne Bailon Wears Cropped Fashion Nova Sweater & Shorts In Beautiful Malibu Pic

For Adrienne Bailon’s latest Instagram upload, the Cheetah Girl has shared another Fashion Nova outfit post.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved peachy-colored sweater that was cropped. The garment displayed her stomach and was zipped all the way up. Bailon paired the ensemble with matching shorts that went above her knees. She rocked long socks and white sneakers to finish the look off.

Bailon accessorized herself with small circular sunglasses and wore her brunette hair down, behind her ears. The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress applied a bracelet to her wrist which was visible because she rolled her sweater sleeves up.

In the photo, Bailon was photographed in front of the clear blue sea. She was above the water on the balcony and posed in front of a white fence. She leaned against the fence and placed one foot against it while flashing a smile. Bailon looked over to her left and raised one hand to her shades. The clear blue sky looked incredible in the portrait shot that proved that the entertainer was living her best life.

For her caption, Bailon told fans she was ready to have a cozy weekend. She asked them if they enjoy seeing more of her “everyday chill fits” and explained that you can find her outfit by searching “Forever Cute Lounge Set – Blush” on Fashion Nova’s website.

Bailon geotagged her photo as Malibu, California, letting her audience know where she is in the world.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 155 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.8 million followers.

“Gorgeous!! You are goals A! Met you YEARS ago at a movie theater here in Las Vegas and you do NOT age girl. I was so happy to see that you were tiny like me haha,” one user wrote.

“STUNNING AS USUAL,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“You’re my favorite celebrity ever,” a third fan remarked, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“You are so damn cute I can’t get enough of you,” a fourth admirer commented.

In another recent outfit post, Bailon was glowing in a skintight snake-print top. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she owned the look with high-waisted, ripped light blue jeans and white heels. The That’s So Raven actress applied a coat of white nail polish and wore her light brown hair up in a ponytail. She was captured in front of what appeared to be a concrete curb that had The Real written across it, the name of the show she’s currently a co-host on.