Kylie Jenner Reveals Super Short Bob Hairstyle In New Selfie On Instagram

Kylie Jenner surprised her 162 million fans with a selfie she posted overnight on Instagram that reveals her new hairdo – a super short, bob-style haircut.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul thought she was going to get a simple, minor cut but received a surprise herself.

“@JesusHair said he was giving me a trim and he cut off all my hair,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star wrote on her Instagram story. She was referencing her hairstylist, Jesus Guererro.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the caption over a black-and-white video of herself showing off the new hairstyle while still in the salon chair. Her hair was wet and scrunched up, and barely went past her chin. She put a whimsical spin on the video by adding a cherry filter over her make-up free face.

The new hairdo is not out of the ordinary for the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kylie is known for switching up her hairstyles very often, whether it is the length, the style or the color. As of late, however, she has been rocking her raven locks long.

As displayed all over her social media feeds, Jenner is a big fan of hair extensions, so it is uncertain how long the short style will last. Kylie most recently displayed her long hair at a Valentine’s Day party she attended on February 12, where she stunned in a body-hugging red jumpsuit and a ponytail that went all the way down her back, per The Inquisitr.

A few days before that, Kylie once again displayed her mid-back-length hair at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on February 9. Jenner was a first-time attendee of the legendary event and stunned in a beautiful sparkly, blue Ralph and Russo gown.

The dress was not the only thing to catch people’s attention though. Jenner was spotted hanging out with ex-beau, Travis Scott, who looked dapper in a tan suit. The two rode in the same limo together with Jenner’s older sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, before attending Jay-Z and Beyonce’s exclusive post-Oscars party, The Inquisitr reported.

Jenner and 27-year-old Scott share a 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, so it is not completely out of the blue for the two to be seen hanging out together. Both Jenner and Scott have expressed that their number-one priority is their daughter and co-parenting her to the best of their abilities. The two broke up this past October after two years of being together. Jenner and Scott were first linked together in April 2017, shortly after Kylie and rapper Tyga split up.