Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Valentine’s Instagram Post With Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco, who many know from her time on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, shared a sweet Valentine’s Day Instagram update with her 5.8 million Instagram followers. The update featured an adorable snap that captured an intimate moment between Kaley and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook. Kaley accompanied the romantic shot with a simple caption acknowledging the holiday.

In the picture, Karl rocked a pair of white pants and a long-sleeved white shirt. A chestnut brown belt was the only accessory that broke up his otherwise crisp white ensemble, and he finished off his look with a hat. Kaley was likewise dressed in all white, and opted for clothing that seemed to value comfort over fashion. The simple look was finished with a hat as well, and the sole pop of color came from the pink patterned bag that Kaley was carrying.

They had their arms around each other in the snap as they exchanged a quick kiss. Kaley didn’t include any kind of geotag or reference to the location of the picture on her post, but they appeared to be outdoors, and could likely have been at an equestrian event. Both of them are huge horse lovers, and frequently share snaps of their adventures out with their four-legged friends.

Kaley isn’t afraid to share gushing captions that sing the praises of the individuals in her life, from her friends to her co-workers to her glam squad. The simple caption accompanying the sweet post was a charming tribute to her husband.

Kaley’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the Valentine’s Day update, and the post received over 24,700 likes within just one hour. Several of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update as well.

“The sweetest,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“This is beautiful. Happy Valentine’s Day Kaley,” another fan added.

“Happy Valentine’s day you adorable people.” one follower said, followed by a few emoji.

Another fan was particularly impressed by the way the duo were able to share a smooch despite their accessories, and commented “real love is making those hats fit whilst kissing. Happy valentines lovers.”

While Kaley shares plenty of behind-the-scenes snaps from her career and her various projects on her Instagram page, she also posts the occasional picture that shows off her relationship. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a picture taken with her and Karl in their kitchen. Kaley had recently received a new stove, and she shared the playful shot, implying to her fans that she may have been even more happy about her new kitchen update arriving than her husband arriving.