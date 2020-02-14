Russian Beauty Dasha Mart Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Valentine’s Day Post

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart celebrated Valentine’s Day with her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a special post that showed her looking smoking hot in a red swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The beauty rocked the look while holding a bouquet of heart-shaped balloons while soaking up the sun on Miami Beach.

The beauty’s update was a collection of three photos that showed her striking different poses on the white sandy beach. Red and white concession stands and outdoor umbrella’s in the background helped to create a stunning red theme in the snapshots.

Dasha’s bold swimsuit’s most prominent feature was its neckline, which went a couple of inches below her breasts. The wide opening left plenty of cleavage exposed. The suit also had a ruffle around the neckline, calling even more attention to her voluptuous chest. Ruffles also lined the bottom of the suit, drawing the eye to the stunner’s long, lean legs.

One snap captured all of Dasha’s body as she held the balloons over her head. Her bronze skin glowed in the sun as she looked down. Her hourglass shape in the red swimsuit popped against the sand.

The remaining snapshots showed Dasha from a closer angle, giving her fans a nice, close-up look at her body. One picture saw her standing with one hip cocked to the side as she closed her eyes and tilted her face to the sky. Another image showed her posing with one leg in front of the other as she held one hand up to she side of her face.

The stunner’s long brown hair fell straight down her back. She wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, bronze eye shadow and thick lashes. her cheeks were contoured and she wore a nude shade on her lips.

In the caption, the model wished her followers a happy holiday, and asked them to choose which picture they preferred.

Many of the comments were written in Russian, but some of Dasha’s English-speaking admirers chimed in to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day and tell her what they thought of the snaps.

“I like all 3 happy Valentine’s day beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” said a second Instagram user.

