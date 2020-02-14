YouTube Star Molly Eskam Spills Out Of Tiny Light Pink Lace Lingerie

American model and YouTuber Molly Eskam has her Instagram followers drooling with yet another sizzling snap of her killer physique in skimpy lingerie. Molly frequently selects outfits that show off some major skin and her latest social media update was no different.

In the latest update, the 21-year-old stunner posed in front of a big window, her hands leaning on the windowsill. Although beautiful buildings were seen in the background, through the window, Molly’s fans seemed uninterested with the views as their main focus remained solely on Molly and her curves. The model rocked a matching lingerie set that showcased her curvaceous figure. The sexy set was light pink-colored with lace details and black satin bands.

The tiny bra featured standard balconette cups trimmed with a bit of extra lace at the top. The undergarment seemed a bit tight on Molly’s busts, as her ample cleavage spilled out of the tops of them. She paired the top matching lace bottoms that hugged her slender hips. The bra-and-panty combo also included a high-waisted garter belt crafted from semi-sheer panels, which featured black satin bands and lace trimmings on the top and bottom.

The model wore her blond hair down and parted in the middle, and styled straight. Her golden locks cascaded down her back with several strands framing her face. She wore little black hair clips which matched well with her lingerie set. Her glamorous mascara, included well-defined brows, smoky eye shadow, thick mascara, and black eyeliner. She contoured her face to enhance her features and wore a hint of pink blush, glowing highlighter, and matte mauve lipstick. She wore a gold bangle as her accessory.

In the caption of the post, Molly revealed that her lingerie set was from Fashion Nova, and tagged the brand in the post and in the photo itself. According to the geotag, Molly is currently in Amsterdam.

Molly’s legion of fans loved the sizzling snap. Within the first 12 hours of being live, the post racked up more than 112,000 likes and over 1,200 comments — those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her latest update.

“You look like a porcelain doll! Most beautiful person ever!” one follower exclaimed.

“That’s a gorgeous lingerie set,” another fan commented, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hey, I just wanted to be the first to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day,” a third social media user greeted Molly.

“Your face is so gorgeous, one of the most beautiful faces in the planet,” a fourth admirer added.