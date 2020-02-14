Blake Shelton Says ‘The Voice’ Season 18 Is ‘Chaos’ Because Of Nick Jonas

Blake's opening about about "killer" Nick.

Blake Shelton opened up about how new coach Nick Jonas has thrown The Voice into “chaos” as he joins the panel for Season 18. The country star spoke out about Nick replacing his girlfriend Gwen Stefani on the show for the new season, which will debut on NBC on February 24, as he admitted that he’s brought a whole new dynamic to the show this time around.

Blake made the confession during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada as he confessed that he spent much of the Blind Audition rounds – which were actually filmed last year – just trying to work out the Jonas Brothers singer and his game plan.

“Season 18 of The Voice is chaos,” the “God’s Country” singer shared, “because we’ve added a coach who’s taken us all a little bit off guard.”

“Nick Jonas has come and he’s got this aura about him,” the country star continued, calling the newbie a “killer” during the Blind Audition stages.

And it sounds like the “Sucker” singer hasn’t been exactly been shy and retired with it being his first time. Blake said that the star has dramatically changed the competition compared to last year, which saw Blake and Gwen sit alongside Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, who are both returning again this season.

“It completely changes the competition into a different dynamic,” he said, shortly after a new promo video surfaced online that showed him plant a big kiss on an unimpressed Nick’s cheek.

And despite the twosome trading a few playful insults – mainly coming from Blake’s direction – over the past few months since it was announced that Nick would be replacing Gwen, Blake actually had nothing but praise for the 27-year-old in the new interview.

He gave a whole lot of kudos to Nick over his success both in a band and as a solo artist and also pointed out that the singer has grown up in the spotlight, which means he’s experienced a lot of different things that help him to be a good coach to the contestants.

“The vibe for this season has been a lot of fun because we’re trying to figure out Nick and what his angle’s going to be,” Blake said.

“Is he beatable as a coach? We’re learning all this stuff as we go and you’ll see that during the Blind Auditions.”

Blake also gave fans a sneak peek at how the other coaches have been doing on the upcoming season, as he revealed that Kelly actually didn’t necessarily have the best time during the Blinds this year.

The singer confessed that the “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” singer sometimes struggled to get some people on her team, which he joked left her feeling a little “depressed” and him “very happy.”