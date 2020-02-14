Kelly Ripa Honors Her Favorite ‘Galentines’ In Sweet Instagram Share

Talk show host Kelly Ripa honored her favorite “galentines,” girls who are valentines, in a sweet Instagram post. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared 10 images that honored the most important women in her life.

Kelly took a moment to remember and enjoy the friendships she has made over the years that have encouraged, inspired, and brought her joy.

The first in the sequence featured Live with Kelly and Ryan producer Lori Schulweis on Kelly’s left and friend Jan Wiener on her right. The three women are standing together during what appears to be a tropical taping of the talk show. Kelly is breathtaking in a slim-cut bright green dress with a turtleneck and interesting piping on the garment.

The second image, a black-and-white pic, honored whom Kelly once called in an Instagram post the “greatest mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, friend and captain,” Gretchen Randolph. Kelly then shared an image that showed off her gorgeous daughter Lola Consuelos, who stood head-to-head with longtime pal Elsa Collins.

The appreciation posts continued in the fun sequence of photos. Kelly was seen posing in front of a brick wall alongside designer Pamela Newman and baker Claudia Bell and laughing in a sweet throwback pic with pal Lauren Travaglione.

A solo shot with sister-in-law Adriana Consuelos followed, where the two women stood together in stunning dresses for what appears to be a family function.

Kelly posed with a stark white wall as a background for a snap with video editor Karli Cantor and pal Kylie Bunbury. She then shared an image where she cuddled with retail entrepreneur Lizzie Tisch.

The talk show host went cheek-to-cheek for a selfie with actress Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge on Riverdale. Nichols is the on-camera wife of Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos, who portrays Hiram Lodge on the CW hit series.

The final image features Kelly, actress Rachael Harris, and Live with Kelly and Ryan senior talent booker Kelly Burkhard standing together, arms around one another, in a stunning, evening poolside shot.

Daughter Lola told her mother her posts were “great content.”

Kelly replied, “you say that to all your galentines.”

Also responding was most of the women featured in the photos, posting messages regarding the way they were posed, the images that were used, and most of all, their appreciation for Kelly’s friendship.

“You can see the love and sisterhood in these pictures,” noted one Instagram user.

“I absolutely love that you are close friends with women you work with. That just means there’s no competition but true respect!” remarked a second fan.

“You never age Kelly! Happy Galentine’s day to you!” said a third follower of the television personality.