Italian Model Eleonora Bertoli Flaunts Curves In Red Lingerie For Valentine’s Day

Eleonora Bertoli wished her one million Instagram followers a Happy Valentine’s Day with a sexy lingerie snap that she posted to the photo-sharing site.

The Italian model stuns in the red lingerie that includes a sheer bra with an enormous, satin red bow across her chest and matching bottoms. The top allows the model’s followers to get a peek of her busty cleavage while leaving her toned tummy on full display. Teasing her followers, Eleonora tugs on one side of the low-waisted bottoms, revealing more of the skin on her hip.

The model poses with one leg crossed over the other as the photo cuts her off mid-thigh. She pushes one hip slightly out to the side, emphasizing her curves, while tilting her head to the left and shooting a sultry gaze toward the photographer. She wears her long, wavy brown tresses loose and flowing around her face and down her chest and back, which she pushes back from her face with one hand. The color red, symbolizing the day to celebrate love, is also evident in her lipstick, which makes her lips appear fuller. Eleonora adds a touch of black eyeliner and mascara to make her eyes pop and accessorizes with a silver necklace and glittery ring.

In the caption of the sexy post, the Italian bombshell wishes her followers a Happy Valentine’s Day and adds a red heart for emphasis. She also tags her location with the geolocation feature of the social media app, revealing that the photo was snapped in Bologna, Italy. The model’s followers loved her Valentine’s Day post, leaving the photo close to 35,000 likes and several hundred comments in the first day of being posted. In the comments section, many wished her a Happy Valentine’s Day as well and gushed over her beauty.

“You are gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“Be my Valentine please,” another fan wrote, adding several red heart and heart-eye emoji.

As the model is from Italy, many of her fans are Italian as well and left her comments in her native language. Loosely translated, one follower told Eleonora that she had the most perfect body in the world while another told her she looked breathtaking.

