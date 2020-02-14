Noah Cyrus Wows In A Tie-Dye Bikini

Miley Cyrus's little sister matched bikinis with a friend in a stunning new photo.

Noah Cyrus wowed in a hot new shot posted to her Instagram account this week as she showed off her fit and toned body on a tie-dye bikini. The talented singer shared the gorgeous photo of herself and her friend, celebrity dog trainer Kaelin, on February 13 which showed the twosome in matching bikinis as they both struck a pose.

The 20-year-old looked stunning as she knelt in her blue two-piece. The star, who’s the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, put all her obvious hard work in the gym on show as she rocked a pair of light and dark blue tie-dye bikini bottoms that stretched all the way up to her bellybutton to highlight her slim waist.

The star paired those with a matching bikini top, which featured a thin string that stretched around her torso and triangular pieces of material over her chest. The top tied around the back of her neck to create a stylish halter neck design.

As she balanced on her knees, Noah also flashed her tattoos when she put her left hand up to her head with the stunning blue sky behind her. She showed off a large inking all the way down her forearm and gave the camera a pretty sultry look while her long dark hair was down and blew slightly in the breeze.

Next to her was Kaelin, who adopted a very similar pose on her knees and also shot out a pretty straight face as she took looked at the camera.

Kaelin matched Noah with her bikini look. She slipped into the same high-waisted two-piece in a tie-dye print, but instead opted for a bubblegum pink color.

She showed off her all-over tan in her swimwear look and had her long, blond hair down and placed over her left shoulder.

The twosome both posed on extra large beige cushions, while Noah shared a sweet message for her friend in the caption.

The “Make Me (Cry)” singer – who recently treated fans to a sexy snap of herself riding an ATV in a crop-top during a trip to Dubai – called her “the best dog mom” in the caption as she thanked her for looking after her dog, called Melly, while she was away on a trip.

The stunning new bikini snap of the duo has received more than 194,000 likes from Noah’s 5.6 million followers and more than 300 comments.

“UNREAL,” one fan commented on the snap alongside an eye heart emoji.

A second person told the two, “U LOOK GREAT!!”

“Shes so beautiful oh my god I love her so much,” a third person said in the comments section.