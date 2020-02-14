Cosplay Model Liz Katz Reveals Plenty Of Skin & Cleavage In Racy Instagram Snap

For Valentine’s Day, cosplay model Liz Katz got her Instagram followers’ pulses racing in a sexy, barely there outfit, which she posted to the social media platform.

In the photo, Liz sits on a marble kitchen counter top with one leg pulled up in front of her and the other dangling down. She wears a lacy, purple bralette with halter-style straps that pushes up her busty cleavage and leaves plenty of skin on display. She paired the top with purple jean short-shorts that barely extended past her bikini line and included black criss-crossing straps along each hip. The shorts were decorated with small silver studs and rings while a piece of black fabric hung down one leg. Leaving her tummy and most of her upper legs exposed, the model’s followers got an eyeful of her toned and sculpted figure.

Liz added several accessories to the look, including a shiny, gold collar with a ring and gold bracelets. She wore a pair of knee-high, black leather boots with heels and showed off her anime character tattoo, which occupied most of her left upper arm. Her long, straight blonde tresses were pulled back into a messy ponytail that hung down her back while she left several strands loose to frame her face. Liz finished the look with thick black mascara, eyeliner, and glossy lips as she posed for the photo with her head held slightly backwards and to the side and her lips parted.

In the caption of the photo, Liz makes a joke related to her location, telling her 1.1 million followers that their snack is waiting in the kitchen. The post seemed to be a huge hit with her fans as they left close to 40,000 likes and several hundred comments on the photo in the first few hours of being posted. Many of the model’s followers referenced her caption in their comments while gushing over her beauty and expressing their love for her.

“It’s a bit too hot! But I’ll take it,” one Instagram user joked.

“Well good thing I’m hungry!,” another fan wrote, following up with a red heart emoji.

“Perfect in every way possible happy valentine’s Day hun,” another follower commented.

Other fans told her that their “snack” looked spicy or that they couldn’t wait to come over and eat it.

Liz often takes to the photo-sharing site to post snaps of her cosplay looks with her followers. Earlier this week, the model dressed up as the character Leeloo from The Fifth Element, sporting the character’s signature white bondage outfit as she posed on the bathroom sink.