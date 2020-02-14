Marie Osmond, 60, Is Singing & Dancing In The Sun In New Instagram Clip

Marie Osmond, 60, was singing and dancing in the sun in a new Instagram clip. She appeared to be having the best time as she readied herself to step onto the set of CBS’s The Talk, where she appears daily as a host alongside Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Sheryl Underwood. Together the women discuss the topics of the day and chat with celebrity guests.

In the clip, taken by her hairstylist Cody Renegar, Marie made a dramatic entrance out of her dressing area and joined him as they headed to a taping of the series.

She came out of a room that was housed in a nondescript tan building that had a brown wood trim with a matching door. Marie sang and danced her way into the sunshine of what appeared to be a beautiful day in Studio City, California, where the show is taped.

Marie was caught by Cody as she made her grand entrance out of her private dressing area.

She exited the doorway and sang the theme to the 1970s crime drama Charlie’s Angels. The widely watched ABC television series starred Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson. She mimicked the silhouette that ended the opening title card of the series as she walked towards her pal, who was laughing as Marie made her approach.

“How can you not love this lady?” questioned Cody as he appeared in the frame of the clip.

Marie wore a cute outfit that consisted of a long brown sweater that was slim in cut, reaching down to the backs of her knees. With that, she paired a black shirt underneath the sweater in a slim cut.

Finishing off the look were formfitting patterned pants and ankle boots that had a high, chunky heel. Marie wore several necklaces that were adorned with bright stones to add some texture and color to her overall ensemble.

Marie’s tresses were back to their normal brown shade, blown out straight and with full bangs. The singer debuted a chic short blonde bob to Instagram on February 12, shocking fans of both the daytime talk series and her followers with the dramatic style change. Marie fooled everyone with the new look, which turned out to be a wig instead of a cut and color to her natural tresses.

As the two walked away, Marie and Cody were happy and joking.

Marie was singing a personalized version of the song “The Name Game” for her pal, using his name “Cody” over and over.

Fans thought the new clip was adorable and shared their feelings in the accompanying comments section of the post.

“Love your hair this shade!!! Perfect. Blonde was all right but it takes a true beauty to carry on with darker hair!! Have fun,” said one fan and follower.

“You are so fun! I bet you are a blast as a friend! I want to grow up and be just like you!” noted a second fan of the entertainer, who shot to fame as a member of the Osmond family as the star of her own variety show in the 1970s with brother Donny Osmond.

“So cute. I love to see you happy. God bless you,” commented a final fan.