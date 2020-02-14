Fitness Influencer Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Killer Abs In Latest Workout Video

Ashleigh Jordan takes to social media platform Instagram on an almost-daily basis to encourage her three million followers to pursue their fitness goals through inspirational photos and short workout videos. On Thursday, the fitness trainer showed off her toned tummy with a killer ab workout.

In the video, the fitness influencer wears a white crop top/sports bra combo that includes thick shoulder straps and ends just below her chest, putting a section of her abs on display as she performs each exercise. She paired the top with high-waisted, gray spandex gym shorts that clung to her curvy hips and muscular upper thighs. The blonde beauty completed the look with white sneakers and wore her long tresses in two French braids down both sides of her head. She accessorized with a simple pair of silver hoop earrings and a belly button piercing.

In the various video clips, Ashleigh demonstrates an ab circuit for her followers, going through each exercise and modeling the correct posture and positioning. All video clips also include the number of reps and sets that should be performed for each exercise.

The first exercise is known as the Bird Dog Variation, which involved getting down on all fours and raising one leg out behind her as she placed the opposite hand behind her head. Moving in and out, the fitness guru worked her core muscles.

The second exercise was a Scissors Variation, in which Ashleigh laid down on her back with her legs straight out in front of her and, alternating between each leg, pulled her upper body off the floor and grabbed each leg in her hands while moving them in a scissors motion.

The third exercise was the Windshield Wipers. Ashleigh continued on her back with her arms stretched out on both sides and rocked her legs from one side to the other while keeping the rest of her body flat on the floor. The final exercise, known as the Dead Bug, was also carried out with the fitness trainer lying down on her back. Holding her knees perpendicular to the floor, she alternated extending each leg out and down while stretching the corresponding arm out in front of her at the same time.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh tells her followers that if they’re looking for a challenge to add to their workout, they should give the exercise circuit a try. Many of the fitness trainer’s followers thanked her for yet another workout video to try out and asked her advice on a variety of exercise-related matters.

“Definitely going to love doing this,” an Instagram user commented.