Candice Swanepoel Stuns In High-Cut Bikini Bottoms & A Tied-Up T-Shirt

The Victoria's Secret Angel flashed some skin in her swimwear and a knotted top.

Longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel seriously sizzled as she showed off her model body in a stunning new photo posted to social media this week. The gorgeous photo, which was posted to Instagram on February 13 by Candice’s swimwear line Tropic of C, showed the beauty as she rocked a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms and tied her T-Shirt up around her waist to flash her impressive abs.

The gorgeous South African lingerie model proved once again why she’s been one of the most in-demand models in the game for the past several years as she struck a pose and gave off some very tropical vibes.

Candice posed up against the wall for the shoot, which was painted with a red, yellow, and green design. She stood on her left leg and bent her right to place her foot on the wall with both of her arms down by her sides.

Candice rocked a multi-colored tie-dye print top with short sleeves on her top half to reveal her all-over tan. She knotted the shirt just below her chest to reveal her very flat and toned middle which was perfectly highlighted by her blue and white check print bikini bottoms.

The 31-year-old beauty put her uber-long legs on full display in the bottoms, which stretched all the way up past her bellybutton and were high-cut on both sides to flaunt her perfect pins.

She teamed her vacation ensemble with a pair of sensible sandals on her feet and let her long, textured hair flow down past her shoulders as it blew slightly in the breeze.

The stunner also rocked a pair of large gold hoop earrings in both ears and had a simple black band bracelet on her right wrist as she looked off into the distance.

In the caption, Candice’s swim line confirmed that she wore the boyfriend t-shirt with vibe bikini bottoms in the black check print, which aren’t yet available to buy.

Fans were full of praise in the comments section.

“Obsessed with these prints!” one person commented.

“SUCH A VIBE,” another said.

Others chose to show their appreciation through emoji. One left three yellow hearts on the post while another commented on the latest bikini snap with three fire emoji.

The latest look at the beauty rocking swimwear from her line follows a recent snap that showed her when she threw a whole lot of shade in a stylish green and black bikini.

That photo, which was shared to Instagram earlier this week, featured Candice as she wowed fans in a crop-top style bikini top that demonstrated the brand’s dedication to sustainable products. She posed for the camera somewhere very tropical while surrounded by green foliage.