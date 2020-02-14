Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He’s Ready To Be A ‘Girl Dad’ As He Talks Second Baby With Peta Murgatroyd

The 'Dancing With the Stars' veteran is ready to add a little princess to his castle.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he’s ready to be a “girl dad.” The Dancing with the Stars veteran, who has been married to fellow pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd since 2017, addressed the couple’s baby-making plans in a new interview.

Maks and Peta have been vocal about their desire to expand their family. The couple welcomed their son Shai in January 2017. But Maks is making it clear he also wants a daughter.

“I want it on the record, right here right now,” Max told Entertainment Tonight. “I want a girl. I want a girl more than anything, and if it’s going to be another boy, it’s going to be incredible. But I’m the girl dad.”

Peta agreed that she’d like a second child “sooner than later,” and she also admitted a preference for a girl because she thinks it will feel “different” than the love she has for her little boy.

“If it’s another boy, like, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to love another boy how I love my Shai?’ Maybe a little girl will be different?” Peta admitted.

Both Maks and Peta agreed that they want a baby brother or sister for Shai because they think there’s a “huge value” in having a sibling. Maks noted that if Shai remains their only child he is going to be “over-attended with grandparents” and his famous parents.

This is not the first time it has been mentioned that Maks would like to be a girl dad. Last year, Peta told Life & Style. she was hoping to get pregnant with a little girl in the next few months.

“Maks needs a little girl,” the DWTS mirrorball champ said.

The busy mom added that her toddler son Shai is already “the perfect mix” of her and Maks.

“He’s feisty like his dad, and then he’ll be watching a cartoon and one of the characters will cry and he’ll start to cry, and I’m like, ‘That’s so me,'” Peta said.

Last fall, Peta admitted she was hoping to “schedule” in her second baby before the next season of Dancing With the Stars premieres. Since there has been no baby announcement yet, that scenario seems unlikely since Season 29 will most likely premiere in September as subsequent seasons have.

Of course, fans know a pregnant Peta still has what it takes to win a mirrorball trophy. When the gorgeous pro dancer won Dancing with the Stars Season 22 with celebrity partner Nyle DiMarco, she was in the first trimester of her pregnancy with Shai.

Peta previously told Hollywood Life she was pregnant for eight weeks out of the 10 weeks of that season’s Dancing With the Stars competition and that she dealt with everything from hot flashes to nausea while rehearsing for the show and performing live with her celebrity partner.