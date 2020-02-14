Justin Bieber Gets Candid About His Sex Life With Wife Hailey: ‘It Gets Pretty Crazy’

Justin Bieber got very honest about his sex life with his wife, Hailey, during a recent performance at London’s Indigo at The O2, reports E! News. During one part of the concert, he allowed fans to ask questions, and one person asked what the singer liked to do in his spare time.

Justin responded, “When I’m with my wife, we like to… You guys can guess what we do. It’s [sic] gets pretty crazy… that’s pretty much all we do.”

He followed up that statement by discussing the other things they enjoy doing in their downtime, like watching movies and binging television shows on Netflix. He specifically said the two liked to “Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling.”

Reactions to Justin’s admission on social media ranged from those who couldn’t blame the singer for talking about his sex life if it was that good and those who would rather his bedroom habits stay in the bedroom.

“Nothing wrong with expressing your feelings and what you do, EVERYONE does it stop being so prudish,” wrote one user, adding a laughing emoji to their tweet.

“[H]e literally made a joke bc someone asked him what he does with Hailey. The huge majority of the people in the crowd were 18+ this isnt a big deal,” a second fan chimed in.

“[N]ot to sound rude but nobody needs to know about their personal life. lol,” said a third contributor.

Some admirers of the couple admitted that they would be just as vocal if they were dating either Justin or Hailey since they found both celebs attractive.

This reveal isn’t the first time the Biebers have been forthcoming about their bedroom activities. Per Cosmopolitan, the two previously made a few flirty comments on Instagram about Justin’s “good hands.”

Since the debut of the “Yummy” singer’s YouTube Original docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, fans of the married couple have been getting lots of new Justin and Hailey content. A recent episode even showed footage from their second official wedding ceremony, including the pair walking down the aisle and Justin working on his vows.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr recently reported that Justin admitted to being “extremely nervous” about proposing to Hailey while sitting down for an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Justin’s bride-to-be was also nervous about the wedding beforehand. In one episode of Seasons, Hailey opened up about her reservations about getting married and how she almost decided against it.