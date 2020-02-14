Khloe Kardashian’s Family Is Reportedly Cordial With Tristan Thompson For True’s Sake

Khloe Kardashian‘s famous tribe is reportedly continuing to embrace Tristan Thompson to create a healthy environment for True Thompson.

As Khloe and Tristan continue to navigate their new co-parenting relationship following their split in February 2019, Khloe’s family has also developed their own relationships with the NBA star. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kim Kardashian invited Tristan to a dinner she was attending while in New York City back in September 2019. A recent clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed that Khloe wasn’t at the dinner with Tristan, Kim and her friends, as the Revenge Body host was in Los Angeles at the time.

According to Hollywood Life, the outing between Kim and Tristan was one of the ways that the Kardashian-Jenner family- mainly Kim, Kourtney and Kris Jenner- have been trying to keep Tristan included in the family’s activities. While they are aware that Khloe and Tristan had issues in their three-year relationship, including Tristan allegedly kissing their old family friend Jordyn Woods, they know that he will always be a part of their family in some capacity.

“Kim and the rest of the family want to send occasional olive branches because, as mad as they all were when he hurt Khloe, they all know that Tristan needs to be in True’s life,” a source said.

“To help facilitate that they choose to treat him well and support him by inviting him to dinners or watching his games. Kim is all about giving people second chances and, whether or not Khloe and Tristan get back together, she wants to make sure the father of her niece is getting respect from the family, especially if he is trying to be better himself.”

Not only is the family supportive of Tristan being involved with the family for True, but they would also be willing to accept him and Khloe getting back together. During the couple’s breakup, her sisters were reportedly as supportive as possible while Khloe was grieving the relationship ending. The family will also reportedly be just as helpful to their sister if she decides to take Tristan back.

Although Tristan himself occasionally flirts with Khloe via social media, the two haven’t discussed any updates on their romantic relationship. The two have reportedly been talking “multiple times a day” for anything regarding True. They are also reportedly in a much better place than they were and their new dynamic is “getting better and better as more time has gone on.”