Rihanna Is Reportedly Happy To Be Spending Valentine’s Day Alone Ahead Of Hassan Jameel Split

Rihanna will reportedly be single for Valentine’s Day following her alleged split with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

The “Work” singer and Jameel reportedly ended their relationship in January after two years together. Although Rihanna hasn’t confirmed that the rumors are true, Hollywood Life reports that this year will mark her first Valentine’s Day as a single woman since she and Jameel became a couple in 2017. While she will purportedly be without a valentine on Friday, February 14, a source shared with the outlet that Rih will be spending the day focused on her multiple businesses and will treat things as normally as possible.

“Rihanna is perfectly happy doing her own thing on Valentine’s Day this year and it’s really just like any other day to her,” the source confirmed.

The insider went on to say that Rihanna may spend Friday promoting her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. The singer reportedly knows the significance of the line, and wouldn’t mind helping other women celebrate their bodies on Valentine’s Day. The multitalented artist has been promoting her line heavily in time for the occasion — both on her personal Instagram page and the Savage X Fenty account.

In her most recent Instagram post, Rihanna wore a lacy white bra and panties set while relaxing in a gold chair. She looked at the camera, posing with two rollers on each side of her head, with the rest of her hair styled in a smooth ponytail.

Although they were together for quite some time and Rihanna was planning to have children with Jameel, she is currently embracing her newfound single life. She has been seen out and about with rapper A$AP Rocky. He is a longtime friend of Rihanna’s, and the two have been the subject of romantic rumors since 2013. However, a source has confirmed that Rihanna isn’t tied down to anyone and is simply enjoying herself.

“Rihanna doesn’t need a man to be happy. She’s been having fun since the breakup, going out and just having a good time. She is a true believer that God has a plan for everything and she knows that things work out how they’re supposed to,” they shared.

Rihanna might also spend Friday working on new music for her diehard fans. The singer has been criticized by her “Navy” for months as they anticipate her ninth studio album. While she often jokes and claps back at her fans regarding the album, she has yet to give her fans an official release date.