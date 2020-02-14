Russell Wilson’s Mom Says She Gave Him Advice On Supporting Ciara As A Single Mom When They Were Dating

Russell Wilson recently shared that his mother had some sound advice for him during the beginning stages of his relationship with his wife Ciara.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is currently a proud stepfather to Ciara’s son, Future Zahir Wilburn. but he had questions about parenting when he and Ciara were beginning their courtship. According to Good Morning America, Russell told his mom, Tammy Wilson, about the “1, 2 Step” singer early in the couple’s relationship.

Tammy said during an appearance on Raising Fame: Sports Edition — the podcast hosted by NBA star Stephen Curry’s parents, Sonya and Dell Curry — that she had seen Ciara before, possibly in a magazine or in a “documentary.” She did, however, know that the singer was a single mother to baby Future, which gave her reservations about her son’s relationship in the beginning.

“I’m going to be honest with you. I did say something about — I’m a mom I love my kid. And I’m like, ‘Doesn’t she have a kid?’ So he and I had conversations about that,” Tammy said during the podcast.

She also said that she felt it was important to share her knowledge with her son about navigating being a stepfather. At the time, Russell didn’t have any biological children of his own, and Tammy advised him to step up as a second father to baby Future if he wanted to seriously be involved in their lives.

“I look at my own situation and how I was born, and so I can’t judge anybody,” she explained. “So I said to him, ‘OK, if you’re really serious about it then you have to love that kid as if it were your own, even if that means that you give that kid your name.’ If you’re going to be with someone who has a kid you can’t treat that kid any differently than if it were yours.”

Ciara was engaged to Future when they had the rapper’s namesake son in 2014. The couple split shortly after, and Ciara and Russell officially announced their relationship in 2015, tying the knot the following year. Since that time, Russell himself has shared online that he did indeed take his mother’s advice. Ciara shared last year during an episode of Red Table Talk that the Seahawks star “jumped right in” in terms of helping with her son, per OK! Magazine.

Shortly after their wedding, Ciara and Russell welcomed a biological child of their own, Sienna, who is now 2-years-old. The couple also recently announced via Instagram that they are expecting their third child later this year.