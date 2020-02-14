Libby German And Abby Williams: The Killer Of Two Indiana Teens Remains At Large After 3 Years

It's been three years since the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams and still their killer is at large.

It has been a total of three years since the shocking murders of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams who were murdered while hiking at the Delphi Historic Trails in Indiana on February 13 of 2017. Their killer was never found. The painful anniversary of this tragedy only reminds the girls’ families of all the questions they still have, according to Fox News.

While it’s not clear what the motive was in this horrific crime, police do have a suspect. Prior to her death, Libby was able to capture video footage of their believed assailant. The eerie video captures a man walking in the woods wearing a blue jacket, jeans and a hat. His head is down and his hands are in his pockets. The only words the video captured from the man are “down the hill,” which was since released publicly and shared through many media outlets in hopes that someone might recognize the voice, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

There have also been sketches done to help give the public an idea of what the killer looks like. The sketches look quite different. The first shows an older man with some facial hair, likely middle aged with scruffy hair. The second sketch showed a man that was much younger, perhaps as young as 18-years-old. Unfortunately, law enforcement doesn’t know much else about this suspect and fears that he may strike again.

The tragedy has shocked the city of Delphi, leaving the community unable to properly grieve and heal because of how many questions they still have. In a previous interview First Sgt. Jerry Holeman made it clear that law enforcement will not give up the search for the truth.

“It’s like a 5,000 piece puzzle… We have the edge put together, that’s what you do first, you put the corners together and put the edge together – but there’s a lot of missing pieces in the middle… We have months and months of work to do until we find the monster who is responsible for this… Right now we’re just eliminating people as suspects.”

The families of the young girls continue to hold out hope that they will one day know what happened to them and that justice will be served. Lizzie’s mother, Carrie Timmons, has questions about the way the investigation has been handled. Nevertheless, she remains hopeful it will be solved sometime during her lifetime.

“One way or another, the truth is gonna come out,” she said.