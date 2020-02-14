Chanel West Coast Wows In Hoodie & Short Pink Shorts: ‘What’s The Tea Boo?’

Chanel West Coast is sizzling in another smoking hot Instagram post that was shared for her legion of fans. As those who follow the Ridiculousness star on social media know, Chanel never shies away from flaunting her gorgeous figure for fans in a wide-variety of clothing that includes bikinis, lingerie, and ridiculously short shorts. In the most recent update that was added to her feed, the beauty wowed in a triple photo update.

In the caption of the shot, she did not specifically share with fans where she was but it appeared to be a home. The beauty struck a pose with a friend by her side, sitting on a the countertop with a big, neon light just behind her. The stunner looked nothing short of perfect, rocking an oversized pink hoodie with a few cats on it that read “What’s the tea?” in big black letters. She paired the look with some incredibly short booty shorts and held a mug of tea in her hand.

The bombshell wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Her friend rocked a similar outfit that included that same pink hoodie and a pair of purple shorts. The next few photos in the series showed the ladies clad in the same sexy outfits but striking slightly different poses.

In addition to well over 31,000 likes, the post has also racked up an impressive 400-plus comments and that number only continues to climb. Some of the social media star’s fans took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more were left speechless and opted to comment in emoji rather than words.

“Chanel I just want you to reply right quick I love you,” one follower wrote, adding a few heart emoji.

“Youre so pretty! I look up to your success! Keep hustling Queen!,” a second fan chimed in.

“I can’t keep liking your pics if you’re not liking mine. Just like YOU said lol…I don’t even like my sisters pics,” another follower joked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the reality star dropped jaws in another smoking hot look. In that particular shot, she showed off her killer fashion sense in a black zip-up hoodie that had green Playboy logos all over it, as well as matching pants. Over the sweat outfit, she sported a puffy black jacket and gloves and it comes as no surprise that the photo earned her rave reviews.