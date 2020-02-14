Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Skimpy Black Mini Dress

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 10.6 million Instagram followers with a stunning snap that featured a Valentine’s vibe. The Russian bombshell posed with a stunning assortment of flowers from the company Flower Stern beside her on a white tufted couch. To the left was a black square box filled with flowers in a wide variety of neutral tones. To the right was a circular box packed with pristine white roses.

The bombshell rocked a skimpy black mini dress that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage. The dress was a simple silhouette, with a straight neckline that stretched across her ample assets. The mini dress hugged her curves, clinging to every inch of her hourglass physique before ending a few inches down her thighs.

Anastasiya placed one hand on the circular box of flowers and braced herself on the white piece of furniture with the other hand. Her long locks tumbled down her shoulder in loose curls, and she gazed off into the distance with a dreamy expression.

Anastasiya’s makeup was neutral yet stunning in the shot. A soft pink shade emphasized her plump pout, and she parted her lips slightly in a seductive expression. Her bold brows emphasized her gorgeous eyes, and her long lashes likewise added a flirtatious vibe to her overall look.

In the caption of her post, she encouraged her fans to purchase the type of flowers she featured in the shot. Whether or not they’re fans of the romantic holiday, Anastasiya’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap. The post received over 23,000 likes within just one hour.

Many of the Russian beauty’s followers also seemed to want to share their thoughts on the look, and the post racked up 352 comments in the same short time span.

One fan had thoughts of sending the buxom bombshell some more flowers, and commented “all white roses I’m sending her red roses.”

“You deserve all the flowers in the world! Lord you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” another fan added.

Another follower compared the beauty to the natural wonders, and said “of all the flowers the most beautiful are you.”

“Wow, so very very beautiful babe,” another fan commented.

Anastasiya isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in skimpy attire, from mini dresses to minuscule bikinis. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner tantalized her fans with a smoking hot video in which she rocked a barely-there nude bikini. The triangle-style swimsuit showcased her ample assets to perfection.