See Emilio Estevez Back On The Ice For The ‘Mighty Ducks’ Reboot Series

The star of the movie trilogy is set to return for the Disney+ series.

Emilio Estevez is ready to pick things up where he left off. Disney announced Thursday that Estevez would be reprising his role as coach Gordon Bombay in the upcoming TV version of The Mighty Ducks that will be based on the film franchise, according to reporting from People.

In addition to announcing the news of Estevez’s return, Disney also released several images of the star hitting the hockey rink once again as the beloved coach.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck! After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney Plus,” Estevez said in a statement about his return.

Disney previously announced the return of the series, along with the casting of Lauren Graham as a mother who starts her own hockey team after her son is cut from the Mighty Ducks. The series will have a 10-episode first season, and Brady Noon of Boardwalk Empire will play Graham’s son in the series.

The original Mighty Ducks film was released in 1992, and spawned two sequels in 1994 and 1996. The series followed a rag-tag youth hockey team as they worked their way toward excellence.

NO. CHILL. ????❄???? #EmilioEstevez is BACK as Gordon Bombay! Check out this photo from production on The Mighty Ducks, an Original Series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SSVEDUuO4w — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 13, 2020

In the Disney+ series, the titular Mighty Ducks have transformed into a powerhouse. They’re no longer a rag-tag family. Instead, they’re an ultra-competitive program.

In addition to Graham, Estevez and Noon, the series will also star Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly and De’Jon Watts.

There’s no firm release date set for the series yet, but it looks like production is already underway. The series was co-created by Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, who will also serve as show-runners for the series. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will act as executive producers along with Estevez. Graham will serve as a co-executive producer. Griffiths is also slated to direct at least some of the show’s episodes.

The Mighty Ducks reboot is just one of many shows that Disney+ is working toward launching on its service, per Collider. Following the successful launch of The Mandalorian at the end of 2019, Disney+ is looking to be a major competitor to streamers like Netflix moving into the new decade.