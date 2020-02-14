Miami Model Genesis Lopez Puts Her Busty Chest Front & Center For A Sultry Snap

Miami model Genesis Lopez put her ample breasts on display in her latest Instagram snap. The hottie posed for a selfie while wearing a dangerously low-cut shirt that put her curvy bust front and center. It’s not unusual for the vixen to share photos that flaunt her cleavage. However, her latest image took things to another level as it looked like her boobs were about to bust out of her top, not that her 4.8 million followers were complaining.

“I’m off to eat some pasta with my love,” wrote Genesis.

Her caption further explained that the couple were about to have a night out together after a stressful week of house hunting. For her date, the stunner wore a gorgeous outfit adorned with red flower prints. It appeared to be a dress, but Genesis only framed herself from the waist-up, making the style and cut of her outfit unclear. She didn’t say where she got the ensemble from or who designed it. The post also didn’t indicate where the snap was taken, but it appeared to be in her home.

To complete her look, Genesis straightened her hair and left it down. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, expertly applied. Her lips, in particular, looked extra plump and glossy. The buxom babe also used a thick layer of mascara and expertly sculpted her eyebrows.

In under two hours, the Miami hottie’s post earned close to 60,000 likes and almost 700 comments. Fans and colleagues of the stunner poured in from across the globe to remark on her incredible chest. Several people commiserated with her on the struggles of house-hunting. Dozens of her supporters wished her luck and hoped she would have a fantastic night out, saying she deserved it. A few people asked her where she’d gotten her top.

“If [I] could design my own woman…well, she’d look just like you. Perfection,” gushed one admirer, adding a heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous woman beautiful eyes and lips and body,” raved a second person.

“Hottest female in the game rn,” complimented a third fan.

A fourth user wrote, “There is an angel missing from heaven.”

A few days ago, Genesis shared a sexy pic of herself wearing black lingerie that left little to the imagination. Not only did she show off the majority of her breasts, but even her nipples were visible through the lacy fabric of her bra. Her admirers went wild over the shot, and the post earned the model more than 123,000 likes.