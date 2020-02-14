Niece Waidhofer Flashes Her Red Panties For A Sexy Car Selfie

Niece Waidhofer gave her followers quite a show on Thursday evening when she shared a sexy car selfie to Instagram. The model lifted her dress and spread her legs apart to flash her red panties.

“Happy early Valentine’s Day,” wrote Niece.

She also hilariously added several other potential make-believe holidays to her caption, such as “good cry day” and “codependence day.”

For the photo, the vixen struck a scandalous pose while sitting inside a vehicle with leather seats. Niece wore a forest green one-shoulder body con dress; she didn’t indicate the designer. She also didn’t specify where the pic was taken or whose car she was posing inside. The dress itself was reasonably modest, it didn’t reveal any cleavage, although it was tight enough to hug her killer curves. To spice up her photo, the stunner decided to yank up the hemline to show off her undies beneath.

Niece left her raven-colored hair loose, allowing it to fall across her bare shoulder. For her makeup, the bombshell kept it simple. She thickened her lashes with mascara and filled in her plump lips with a light pink shade of lip gloss. She also expertly contoured her cheeks with a faint dusting of bronzer. Finally, her eyebrows looked impeccably groomed, as always. Niece is quite talented at sculpting her brows into perfect arches.

Within an hour of going live, Niece’s post accumulated more than 30,900 likes and over 700 comments. Tons of the model’s many followers flocked to her comments section to shower her in praise. Several people wished the image showed off more of her skin, but the majority were just wowed by her smoldering eyes and curvy shape.

“I’m just waiting for the weekend for the ‘Half price delicious chocolate day,'” joked one person.

“Damn girl. Your eyebrows are on point! Fierce…” gushed another admirer, adding a fire emoji to their comment.

“I don’t know why I’m surprised you left your house without wearing elaborate lingerie. Also can I have your dress,” added a third user.

“Celebrating Niece Waidhofer is the Hotness day!” exclaimed a fourth contributor.

It’s rare that a day goes by without the bodacious babe sharing at least one salacious snapshot. She enjoys teasing her fans with revealing photographs and video clips of her flawless body. Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Niece had shared a saucy video that came dangerously close to revealing her most private areas. The hottie’s video wound up earning greater than 70,000 likes.