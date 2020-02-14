Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In Skimpy Pink Bikini

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a stunning snap in which she rocked a tiny pink bikini. The bombshell posed on a strip of vibrant green grass, with a vast amount of red and pink flowers visible above her. A few palm trees appeared to poke out from behind the flowers as well, giving the whole post a tropical vibe. Jen didn’t include a location in the geotag of the post to clarify where the snap was taken, instead preferring to simply showcase her physique in the Instagram update.

In the post, Jen stretched out on the strip of grass in a pair of pink high-cut bikini bottoms. The bottoms stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs, while also dipping low on her abdomen, showing off her chiselled abs. Jen extended one leg completely and bent the other in a pose that showcased her sculpted legs and pert derriere.

She paired the bottoms with a matching bandeau-style bikini top that likewise showcased plenty of her fit physique. Given her pose, not much of Jen’s cleavage was visible, but the top flaunted her sculpted shoulders and abs.

Jen’s brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder and she finished off the look with a blue baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses. The bombshell placed one hand on her derriere and tucked the under beneath her head, propping her head up as she lounged on the grass. A huge smile flashed across the fit stunner’s physique as she flaunted her curves for the camera.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot Instagram update, and the post received over 23,100 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans also took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look, with the post receiving 223 comments in the same short time span.

One fan loved the vibrant hue of Jen’s swimsuit, and said “beautiful in pink.”

“You seem like a very fun person,” another fan added.

“It’s only one flower and that’s YOU! Lord you’re so stunning,” one follower commented.

Another fan was captivated by one particular part of Jen’s anatomy, and commented “uh how tall are you? Kinda hard to believe your legs are this long.”

Jen seems to be loving the feminine hue lately when it comes to her swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner rocked another tiny pink bikini that showcased her physique. Though that swimsuit also had high-cut bottoms, the overall cut and shade were a bit different than the bikini in her latest Instagram update.