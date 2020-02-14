Listen To Billie Eilish’s Bond Theme, ‘No Time To Die’

The singer is everywhere following her wins at the Grammys in January.

After emerging as one of the biggest artists of the year in 2019, Billie Eilish‘s 2020 is off to a roaring star. The singer won big at the Grammy Awards, and followed her wins there with a performance at this year’s Academy Awards. The singer also wrote the song for the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, and now you can listen to the song.

“No Time to Die” was released on Thursday ahead of the movie’s release in April. In the song, Eilish sings “Now you’ll never see me cry / There’s just no time to die.”

Eilish is the latest in a long line of famous recording artists who have lent their voices to Bond themes. The past two themes came from Adele and Sam Smith respectively, and both artists went on to win Oscars for their work.

The track was produced by Eilish’s brother Finneas and Stephen Lipson, People reports. Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley handled the song’s orchestral arrangements, and Johnny Marr plays guitar on the track.

Eilish, who is only 18, is the youngest artist to ever record a Bond theme. She’s set to perform the song live for the first time at the Brit Awards in London on February 18. For that performance, she’ll be accompanied by Finneas, Zimmer and Marr.

In a statement on writing the song, Eilish said that she was honored to get the chance.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish said in a statement.

Finneas echoed Eilish’s sentiments, saying that there’s no more iconic combination of music and cinema than the Bond franchise.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed No Time to Die, which will hit theaters on April 10. Daniel Craig will reprise the role of James Bond in the film, and will be joined by Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Jeffrey Wright.

Craig has said that this film will be his final outing as Bond, according to USA Today. Craig has played the role across five films, beginning with 2006’s Casino Royale. Craig threatened to quit after Spectre, but ultimately said that he was glad that he decided to do one more outing with the character before letting another actor take on the role.