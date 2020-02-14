Cory Wharton And Pregnant Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Are Taking Relationship To The ‘Next Level’

Teen Mom OG dad and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, are expecting their first baby together. Now, Taylor is revealing to Champion Daily that they are ready to take their relationship to the “next level.”

Rumors of an engagement between the couple have been swirling and back in December, Cory revealed that the two were not planning on getting engaged just yet. While an engagement could certainly be considered taking a relationship to the next level, Taylor revealed that wasn’t what is happening.

“This is a rumor that keeps popping up lol. But we are taking our relationship to an even more committed level,” she explained.

If the couple are already expecting a baby and aren’t yet engaged, what could the “next level” for their relationship be? Taylor revealed that she and Cory have decided to move in together soon.

“We will move in together next month so we’re completely settled in by the time the baby arrives in April,” Taylor gushed about the couples decision. The couple recently revealed that they will be welcoming a daughter later this year.

Taylor and Cory briefly dated after meeting on the first season of MTV’s Ex on the Beach. They confirmed that they were back together in February of 2019 and announced their pregnancy in October of that year. This will be Taylor’s first child and second child for Cory Wharton. He shares a daughter with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd. Both Cory and Taylor have also appeared on Teen Mom OG.

Taylor went on to talk about the couples decision to move in together saying, “We’re super excited for this next step in our relationship and I’m confident this is a huge step in the right direction.”

Sharing their happy news on Instagram, Taylor shared a photo of herself with Cory and his daughter Ryder in a kitchen. Taylor and Cory look at one another lovingly as Taylor touches her growing baby bump.

Within the first day of being posted, the photo had over 49,000 likes. However, Taylor chose to disable comments on the post so fans were unable to show their support. Nevertheless, Taylor mentioned in the interview that she was thankful for the support that fans have shown to her and Cory.

“I’m so excited for what the next few months have to bring and can’t wait to share it with all of you. I appreciate all the support!” Taylor told Champion Daily.