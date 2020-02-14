FCC Received Over 1,500 Complaints For Jennifer Lopez And Shakira’s ‘Disgusting’ Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been the subject of controversy following their performances during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. The FCC revealed they received over 1,500 complaints from viewers who found the show too provocative.

Grievances from concerned fans included the outfits the singers wore, their sexual dance moves, and the camera angles caught during those moves. Many of them believed the show was not child-friendly.

Fresh off her performance as a stripper in the box office hit movie Hustlers, Lopez decided to incorporate pole dancing into her dance routine. SBNation posted over 20 over the complaints online with many of them focusing on the 50-year-old’s pole moves.

“My family was very excited to watch the Super Bowl tonight. However, I was not prepared to explain to my 11 yo daughter why Jennifer Lopez was dressed so scantily or why she kept grabbing her crotch,” a concerned viewer wrote.

Several of the offended citizens made mention of the women simulating sex acts during their performance. One viewer in Virginia was bothered by Lopez’s wardrobe and how the camera zoomed in on her and felt the dancers mimicked group sex.

“The halftime show was disgusting. The close ups of J-Lo’s vagina and anus was yucky. There was a stripper pole and a simulated orgy,” the person wrote the FCC.

Many of the viewers complained that Lopez and Shakira’s performances were not family friendly, and they wished the NFL had issued a warning before airing the show. Various complaints contained the words “offensive” and “inappropriate.”

Although the “Jenny From The Block” singer was the focus of the majority of the letters, fans were also upset with Shakira. A person writing in from Mississippi was offended by both women motioning towards their private areas.

“Shakira laying on her side gyrating like sex, Lopez on a stripper pole, Lopez bending over to expose her butt crack, both performers grabbing their vaginas,” the FCC letter reads.

A fan in Kansas likened the performance to the infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show in 2004 when Janet Jackson had a wardrobe malfunction while performing alongside Justin Timberlake. The person said this year’s halftime show was “much worse than the Jackson incident.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, backlash to Lopez’s performance was felt on social media during and immediately following the game. Many of these complaints were similar to the ones published by the FCC.

At the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards the actress said she wanted to show off her pole moves at the Super Bowl because it was a difficult skill to learn.