Wendy Williams Gets Criticized On Social Media After Insulting Gay Men

Wendy Williams recently received backlash online after her remarks concerning gay men on The Wendy Williams Show.

The daytime talk show host expressed her opinions about the appearance of some gay men during a segment of the show. Hollywood Life reports that during the “Hot Topics” section of the show, in which Williams discusses recent news and topics, the subject of “Galentine’s Day” came about. For those who are not aware of the unofficial holiday, it is the day before Valentine’s Day where women celebrate with their female friends. The outlet reports that the day was popularized by an episode of Parks and Recreation.

When the topic came up on Williams’ screen, she heard several men applauding in the audience. This reportedly angered Williams and the host shared that the discussion wasn’t for her male fans. She told the men that the conversation didn’t concern them and was only designed for women.

Williams then singled out the gay men who were in the audience or who had a chance to watch the Thursday, February 13 taping. She said that gay men should also not include themselves in events or holidays that are typically associated with women. She also told the men to not wear clothing that she felt were designed for women, such as skirts and high heels.

“I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days,” Williams continued. “You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

The comments from Williams was discussed on Twitter shortly after they were made. Many social media users were upset by her actions and expressed as much to her in their tweets. Some even went as far as to criticize Williams’ own appearance.

“Why is Wendy Williams still on the air?” one user asked.

“Woah… did #WendyWilliams just say gay men need to stop wearing high heels & skirts??? Crazy because a lot of Gay men & Trans men support her because SHE LOOKS ALOT LIKE THEM! I am a Straight woman & I was offended! Some s–t you should KEEP TO YOURSELF,” another user commented.

Williams’ comments come just one day after she used her show to applaud Zaya Wade. The 12-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade recently came out as transgender and was born as Zion Wade. Williams shared how brave Zaya was and had tears in her eyes as she told people who didn’t disagree with the Wades to mind their business.

Williams has yet to apologize for the comments she made on her show.