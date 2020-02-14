Anna Nystrom Rocks A Black Lace Top In Sexy Snap

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom is constantly tantalizing her 8.5 million Instagram followers with smoking hot snaps that showcase her curves. Her latest Instagram update, however, was a bit different, as the stunner from Sweden shared a view of her ensemble from behind. While Anna occasionally treats her fans to snaps that showcase her outfits from multiple angles, her latest post seemed to have more of an artistic vibe.

In the shot, Anna posed in front of a neutral backdrop with panels and what looked like a stair railing to her right. The stunner didn’t include a specific location in the geotag of her post, simply stating that the shot was taken in Stockholm, Sweden. She wore a black lace top with a cut-out detail on the back. The top was sleeveless, with scalloped detailing along the edge of the sleeves and semi-sheer lace panels. Some of her back was exposed in the stunning look, and Anna cropped the shot so that her lower body wasn’t visible.

Anna’s long blond locks were pulled up in a ponytail and secured with a scrunchie that had a bit of texture to it. Her hair cascaded down her back in soft curls, reaching almost all the way to her lower back. A few strands remained loose, framing her face, although her stunning features were turned away from the camera so that only a bit of her cheeks and nose were visible.

The picture was a departure from Anna’s typical posts, but her fans were thrilled to get an update from the Swedish smokeshow nonetheless. The post received over 17,800 likes within just one hour, and many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

One fan couldn’t get enough of her voluminous, long ponytail, and commented “Barbie doll hair” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Simply stunning,” another fan added.

“You are just absolutely beautiful,” one follower said, followed by a series of heart emoji.

One fan seemed to think Anna was the whole package, and said “beautiful hair to match beautiful looks and stunning figure.”

The blond beauty often shares snaps that showcase her physique in tight workout gear or mini dresses, but a few days ago, she showed a whole lot more skin than she normally does. As The Inquisitr reported, Anna posted a shot in which she rocked a tiny white bikini that left little to the imagination. The stunner found a serene spot on the beach and posed in a cheeky bikini that showed off plenty of her perky derriere. A lacy cover-up gave the ensemble a bit of a romantic vibe, but the shot was also super sexy.