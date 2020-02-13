‘Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Shares The First Look At Robert Pattinson’s Costume

Director Matt Reeves has shared the official first look at Robert Pattinson‘s Batman costume for the upcoming 2021 film, The Batman, reports Variety.

Reeves took to Twitter on Thursday evening to share a camera test of Pattinson dressed as the famous caped crusader via a Vimeo video. The entire clip is less than a minute long and doesn’t show Pattinson from head-to-toe, but it does give a good indication of how he’ll look as Batman in the film.

The actor is shown slowly stepping out of the shadows into hues of red and black as the camera zooms in on the bat symbol insignia on his chest plates. An intense instrumental song plays in the background as the suit slowly comes into focus. It looks sleek and less clunky than some of the previous versions. We also get a brief glimpse of the black cape and the hero’s signature cowl.

“I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit,'” Pattinson said, commenting on his first experience trying on the titular suit, says the article from Variety.

Within less than an hour of going live, Reeves’s video amassed over 13,800 retweets and 28,800 likes. The majority of fans appeared quite happy with the grand reveal and took to the comments section to rave about the compelling first look and express their excitement for the movie.

“Thank you Matt Reeves. I was like legit dying for Batman news. Yes!! Let’s freaking go!!” raved one person.

However, not everyone was pleased. Several fans expressed their disappointment with the costume, stating that they preferred the look of Christan Bale’s batsuit in The Dark Knight trilogy or Ben Affleck’s in the DCEU.

“The ‘Batman v Superman’ suit looked better, Batman shouldn’t wear this much armor. Also where are the bat ears on the logo, plus when I looked at the eyes you can see the pupils, so it’s clearly the stupid mascara eyes, was exited [sic] for this movie, but this looks like a big letdown,” wrote another user.

Aside from Pattinson, The Batman will also star Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. No further sneak peeks have been released indicating any of the costumes for their characters, although fans are clamoring for first look photos of Catwoman, Riddler, and Penguin, in particular.

The Batman is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.