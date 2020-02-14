‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Buys Herself A Diamond Ring For Valentine’s Day After Split From Husband Jim

Meghan and Jim split last October.

Meghan King Edmonds may not have a Valentine but that doesn’t mean she’s going without a Valentine’s Day gift.

On Thursday, February 13, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram Stories, where she showed off a brand new diamond ring she bought for herself in honor of the love-themed holiday.

In her first Instagram Stories clip, the mother of three was seen showcasing a black box before opening it as her camera rolled and revealing that she received the item from Skyler and Jones.

“Surprise! My ring is here… my self love heart ring,” she revealed.

As she told her fans and followers in a caption that it was still not too late to have jewelry sent their way for Valentine’s Day, she said she was so excited that she got herself the self love pinkie ring. She then joked that the item was an engagement ring for herself and said that all of the company’s rings are GIA certified with amazing prices.

Also on her Instagram Stories, Meghan showed off a pair of double-earrings with a stud and dangling piece before asking her online audience whether she should wear her new ring with the tip of the heart pointing to her or facing the tips of her fingers.

While Meghan’s first videos didn’t feature her face at all, she later posed with her hand beside her face with her ring on full display and was later seen in other videos in which her ring was further spotlighted.

Although Meghan is currently going through hard times as she attempts to raise her three kids, including three-year-old daughter Aspen and one-year-old twins Hayes and Hart, as a single mom while commuting back and forth between Los Angeles, where she’s filming a weekly podcast, and St. Louis, where her estranged husband Jim resides, she appeared to be in good spirits in all of her clips.

Meghan’s three kids weren’t seen in any of her recent video clips with her new ring but judging by her ongoing social media activity, her family has been spending tons of quality time with one another in Los Angeles as her disabled son Hart continues to receive treatment for a neurological disorder in the area.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan opened up about her post-divorce struggles during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in December.

“Being vulnerable at a time when you need to be the strongest, that balance is really tough,” she explained.