‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Sharon Struggles

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, February 14 bring a shocking bad moment for Sharon as the chemotherapy hits her. Plus, Adam and Chance head to Las Vegas, and Riza is not too thrilled to see Chance tagging along.

Sharon (Sharon Case) adjusts to her new reality, according to SheKnows Soaps. She’s had her first chemotherapy treatment, and for a while, it seems like Sharon is entirely unaffected by the drugs in her system. Both Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are concerned about Sharon’s well being, but she thinks that they are hovering.

However, it all seems too good to be true, and Sharon does end up feeling weak, tired, and sick to her stomach from the chemo. The breast cancer battle is not going to be a walk in the park, and Sharon will end up having good days and bad days as she undergoes the treatments to help her beat the disease. All Sharon can do is try to take each day as it comes and remain as strong as she can. Sharon also needs to rely on her support system, and she will have to lean on Rey and the others as she continues down the winding road to what will hopefully lead to full remission.

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chance (Donny Boaz) hit the road and make it to Sin City. Of course, neither is aware that even though Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) chose to stay in Genoa City, she still has her ears on the ground in Vegas. Chance is a professional, and he knows enough to be careful, but it seems like he underestimates Phyllis. As for Adam, he seems distracted by his and Chance’s problem, so he too fails to realize that Phyllis will do whatever it takes to get the dirt on him after he double-crossed her.

Ultimately, Phyllis manages to get a waitress to plant a listening device on the table near where Chance and Adam meet with Riza (Tina Casciani). Because none of the trio is aware that somebody back in Genoa City is listening to their conversation, they are all free with the details. That gives Phyllis everything she needs to know to use the information for her benefit. She wants revenge on Adam, and she also wants back her share of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Learning the bombshell Vegas secret ends up giving Phyllis everything she needs to come out on top.