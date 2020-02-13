Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out Jussie Smollett, ‘Decent Actor But Not A Good Writer’

Donald Trump Jr. questioned why Jussie Smollett wasn't able to come up with a more believable story.

Donald Trump Jr. was one of the first to publicly question disgraced actor Jussie Smollett’s story about an alleged hate crime that he was a victim of in January of 2019. Now Trump Jr. is speaking out about the confusing case yet again, calling Smollett a “decent actor but not a good writer,” according to TMZ.

The president’s son is one of many people who still believe the actor staged the whole thing. He said that he immediately found something fishy about the story, including how the incident took place in subzero temperatures in downtown Chicago in the middle of the night. He also questioned why Smollett did not come up with a more believable story, if he did indeed fabricate the whole thing.

Trump Jr. went on to say that Smollett should be able to slide without punishment, considering how detrimental this sort of thing can be to the entire nation. He pointed out that had things turned out differently, individuals could have wound up in jail that did not truly deserve to be there. Trump Jr.’s father, President Donald Trump, has also spoken out about Smollett, using far less kind language. He previously called Smollett a “disgrace” and “third rate actor.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the city of Chicago is suing Smollett for staging the hate crime. Earlier this week he was struck with six new felony charges for staging an attack and lying to police. He previously told the world that he was jumped by two MAGA hat wearing men who yelled homophobic and racist slurs at him. He went on to say that the individuals poured bleach on him and tied a noose around his neck before making their escape.

Two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo were later arrested as Smollett’s potential attackers. However, they told police that Smollett had paid them to help him stage the attack. They were later released.

While law enforcement was certain of Smollett’s guilt and slapped him with 16 charges, state attorney Kim Foxx later dropped all of them, allowing him to go free. This decision angered many, most especially the city of Chicago and all those who had worked hard on the case. The state released the following public statement regarding the ongoing lawsuit.