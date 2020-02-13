Robyn Wears Sheer Lace Top When Posing With Charli XCX, FKA Twigs & Christine And The Queens At NME Awards

The NME Awards took place on Wednesday night in London, U.K., and talented songstresses Robyn, Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, and Christine and the Queens all posed together on the red carpet.

Swedish pop star Robyn rocked a sheer lace top for the occasion which she rocked with a black leather jacket. She paired the ensemble with eye-catching silver pants which shimmered in the light. The “With Every Heartbeat” chart-topper is known for her signature short blond hair which she rocked in a quiff for the ceremony.

On her right, Charli stunned in a black bodysuit top which she wore with leather pants of the same color. She wrapped a belt around her waist and pulled her long brunette hair up in a ponytail.

Twigs posed on the far left in a multicolored low-cut gown that displayed her decolletage. She accessorized herself with a necklace that had a large pendant attached to it. The “Two Weeks” entertainer applied a bold red lip and opted for her dark hair to be pulled back.

On her right, Christine rocked a bright yellow coat with an unbuttoned white shirt underneath. She opted for small hoop earrings and sported her short brunette curly hair down.

All four of the singers looked very fierce and happy to be in each other’s company.

In the span of two hours, Robyn’s Instagram upload racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be popular with fans.

“The power this photo has,” one user wrote, adding the crying face emoji.

“DREAM GIRL GROUP,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“Has there ever been a more powerful group of female creators assembled,” a third fan remarked.

“The supergroup the world needs right now,” a fourth admirer commented.

On the night, Robyn was honored with the Songwriter of the Decade award which was handed to her by Charli and Christine.

The “Hang With Me” hitmaker has had a career spanning 25 years and released five projects within the last 10 years — Body Talk Pt.1, Body Talk Pt. 2, Body Talk, Do It Again, and Honey, per Billboard. According to The Official Charts, her best-selling single from the last decade in the U.K. was “Dancing On My Own” which peaked at No. 8 and remains her second-biggest hit overall.

In her speech, Robyn expressed that Charli and Christine are also very talented songwriters as well as Taylor Swift who was in the audience.

Twigs took home Best British Solo Act while Swift was awarded Best Solo Act In The World, per NME.