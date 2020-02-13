Jenelle Evans Dishes On Which Of Her Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Costars She Still Talks To

MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans last year. Since then, fans have wondered if the mom-of-three has kept in touch with any of her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars. It turns out that Jenelle has kept in touch with at least one of them, recently revealing to Pop Culture who she talks to and why she has kept to herself when it comes to her other former costars.

On her final season of the show, Jenelle traveled from her home in North Carolina to Florida to film with Briana DeJesus, who also appears on the show. According to Jenelle, Briana is the one girl from the show that she has managed to keep in touch with.

In regards to keeping in touch with Briana, Jenelle said they talk “here and there” before adding, “Other than that, I really don’t talk to anybody.”

Jenelle hasn’t always gotten along with the other cast members and had a public feud with Kailyn Lowry before MTV cut ties with her. In fact, on Jenelle’s final season, a video of her setting fire to a “peace offering” gift from Kail was shown. Despite their differences, Kailyn reached out to Jenelle and asked her to be a guest on her Coffee Convos podcast. While fans would have loved to listen to Jenelle as a guest on Kail’s podcast, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley, Jenelle turned down the offer and opened up about why she chose to do so.

“I know that recently, Kail has reached out to me about a month or two ago asking me to be on her podcast, and I declined. For many reasons.”

Jenelle didn’t go into detail about why she decided to turn down Kail’s offer, though.

For nearly a decade, Jenelle shared her life alongside Kailyn as well as cast members Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska. While she and Kailyn may not exactly be on speaking terms, some may wonder if things are different for Jenelle and her other former costars. Jenelle explained that she hasn’t reached out to either Chelsea or Leah, nor have they reached out to her. She explained that she is “keeping to herself” and letting her former costars “do their thing.”

Jenelle added, “I’m gonna do my thing, so I’m trying to keep things civil between everyone. You’ve gotta think about your future with other people, and you’ve gotta think about [that] you might run into them someday. Can’t hate each other forever.”

While it doesn’t appear that the women will be costars again as Jenelle’s contract with MTV is up in April, she recently revealed that things could change “in a minute.”