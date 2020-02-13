Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Shares Unreleased Videos From That Time A Pig Bit Her Butt In The Bahamas

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin has shared an unreleased video from her trip to The Bahamas last year when a pig bit her on the butt. The footage captured the bleached blond beauty in a white thong bikini playing with the feral animals before the incident occurred.

The clip opened with her lying chest-down on the sand as she petted a brown spotted pig on the snout. The video then cut to her playing with what seemed to be the same animal — plus another one — in the ocean. At this point, Michelle seemed to get a little nervous around the animals, holding up her hands as one of them approached her and appeared in a hurry to get out of the water. But then when she got to the shore and turned her back to them, one of the porkers scurried up and bit her on the left butt cheek. As she scampered away, smaller pigs started to chase after her for bites of their own. However, Michelle was able to escape them by running back into the water.

As of this writing, the previously unseen clip has been viewed more than 1 million times and close to 13,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In the caption, Michelle reminded her 13.6 million followers that the incident happened one year ago and offered $250 to the person who wrote the best comment about the video she posted. While her Spanish-speaking fans offered lots of commentary in their native language, the English speakers came up with some hilarious quips as well.

“When you are tryin to go vegan but dat bacon just looks too juicy!” one Instagram user wrote.

“‘I want beans, greens, tomato, potato, ham, @michelle_lewin ‘s Butt, You name it!’ #thanksgivingsong,” another said.

“Anyone for a little ‘pork but’? Clearly they weren’t in the mood for pork belly,” a third commenter remarked.

“Don’t blame poor pig, that bootie deserve a bite,” a fourth person joked.

Michelle posted the original video on February 11, 2019. and it went viral, leading to coverage of the story on USA Today,Business Insider, People Magazine, and more. The clip, as seen on her Instagram page, currently has close to 8 million views, and more than 75,000 users have commented on it so far. As People notes, the 33-year old fitness model was on Big Major Cay island in Exuma when she was bitten by one of these pigs, which are a big tourist attraction in the area.