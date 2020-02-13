Kim Kardashian Shares Snap Rocking A Thigh Length Braid Inside Her Huge Closet

Kim Kardashian just blessed her 160 million followers on Instagram with a sizzling snap of herself.

The post, which she left caption-less, shows the stunner sitting on the edge of a gray couch inside her enormous closet. She placed her hands behind her and directed her famous pout straight towards the camera.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was wearing a metallic silver dress that went up to her neck, giving off a classy, conservative vibe from the upper half of her body. The bottom half of the outfit was more playful and flirty with an open wrap skirt that displayed her tanned, toned legs, which she crossed in front of her. She paired the dress with metallic silver stilettos that matched the outfit perfectly.

The reality-television starlet, who is known for switching up her hairstyles on the daily, rocked her black hair in a long thigh length braid and displayed it over her right shoulder.

She finished the look off with a pair of futuristic sunglasses that concealed her eyes and a pair of bold drop earrings.

The post, which was uploaded just two hours ago, has already garnered more than 800,000 likes and thousands of comments.

“Love this look!!!!,” one user commented.

“Kim comin’ in for the slay,” another user added, following their comment with a string of fireball emojis.

“Love it when you stunt,” a third admirer wrote.

“Serve and slay,” a fourth fan said, joining thousands of others in praising the KKW Beauty founder.

Fellow celebrities also showed love to the post in addition to the hundreds of thousands of fans, including her younger sister Kylie Jenner, Canadian singer Grimes and social media star Nikita Dragun.

Though Kim herself is not known for shying away from the camera, having starred in KUWTK for over 10 years, the entrepreneur and her husband, Kanye West, have been private in posting their home, that is, until recently.

The power couple, who are parents to 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 9-month-old Psalm, allowed their fans to take a virtual tour of their kids’ playroom via Kim’s Instagram stories on Wednesday, per People Magazine.

Before that, they opened their minimalist-designed mansion, which has reportedly tripled in value since the couple purchased it in 2014, up to Architectural Digest.

Though, the superstar’s home, beauty line, and television show are hardly her only sources of income. She most recently announced the launch of her SKIMS collection, a new shape-wear line she designed which just got picked up by retail-giant Nordstrom in New York City, as reported by The Inquisitr.