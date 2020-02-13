Jada Pinkett Smith Poses Nude In A Throwback Photo: ‘That Grown Woman’

Jada Pinkett Smith appears to be fearless while asking the hard questions as she hosts her Red Table Talk episodes on Facebook and she is just as courageous about her body, sometimes showing off how she looks in NSFW photos on social media. In fact, on Thursday, the 48-year-old actress turned up on Instagram while wearing nothing at all.

Indeed, Jada was stark naked in a throwback photo shown in black-and-white as she stretched out on a sofa covered in black cloth.

Her tantalizing body faced the back of the couch as her head faced forward, smiling slightly for the camera. She folded one arm over her chest while she placed her other hand on one thigh. She bent both legs, one over the other, while causing her bodacious booty to be revealed.

Jada’s hair style was tough to discern given that her raven-colored locks did not show up very well since she had posed against the black couch cover. However, the multi-talented stunner seemed to be wearing her tresses in their natural curly state.

Her alluring face seemed to have been treated to a variety of cosmetics. Her eyebrows looked as if they had been groomed and darkened, her eyes rocked black mascara and eyeliner, and her lips appeared to have been covered with gloss. She also seemed to have added some contouring and possibly a bit of blush.

Jada’s most recent Instagram post in which she posed on a sofa sans clothing was popular with her 9.9 million followers. The update earned more than 71,000 likes and 729 comments within less than an hour of going live.

“Dayum…. a piece of art,” remarked bodybuilder Michelle Lewin, who added two heart-eye faces and one clapping hands emoji.

“You a grownASS woman!” exclaimed a second follower, who added a power fist and a laughing-crying face emoji, as the fan appeared to be riffing on Jada’s Instagram caption.

“So you tryna break the internet,” asked a third admirer, who added a mind-blown face emoji.

“They’ll never be another Jada!” stated a fourth fan, who added seven black heart emoji.

As is probably obvious, Jada doesn’t always hang out in the nude. Last year, she was fully clothed as she hosted Jordyn Woods on her Red Table Talk show around the time of the alleged scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy.

When asked if she had intercourse with Tristan Thompson, Jordan replied in the negative, according to The Inquisitr. The professional conducting the test said that Jordan passed his test, meaning he believed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend probably did not sleep with True Thompson’s dad.