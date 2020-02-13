Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Reportedly ‘Extremely Excited’ About Becoming Parents

Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, have told their families that they are “extremely excited” regarding becoming parents, according to E! Online.

According to the outlet, a source has stepped forward to give further information regarding the couple. As well as being excited about the news, the source states that Sophie and Joe have now told their respective families.

“They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them,” the source claims.

Since the news broke, there have been unidentified sources that have been revealing information to media outlets regarding Turner and Jonas’ impending parenthood. One of these sources claims that Turner is approximately four months pregnant. Recent images, the first taken since news leaked, shows Sophie is a leather jacket that may or may not be hiding a baby bump. At the time, she was in Switzerland with Joe.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Game of Thrones star and her Jonas Brothers husband are believed to be expecting their first child together. As yet this has not been officially confirmed by either Turner or Jonas. Regardless, fans are extremely excited about the pending confirmation and have already started congratulating the couple via social media.

It comes as no surprise that the Game of Thrones fanbase went into overdrive. Many took to social media with their Game of Thrones-themed comments regarding Sophie’s pregnancy, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’m LIVING that #SophieTurner is going to have little baby Jonas, Of House Stark, the First of His Name, Singer of Songs, Spiller of Tea, and the next Rightful King of the North,” said one fan.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child,” said another. “The Queen in the North will soon have the prince (or princess) that was promised!”

Turner played Sansa Stark in HBO’s hit epic fantasy series during the entirety of its eight-season run. By the time the series ended, Sansa had become Queen of the North.

Currently, the couple is traveling through Europe as a part of the Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins tour. As a result of this, it has likely given the pair time to stop in and speak to Sophie’s parents regarding the exciting news. In fact, a recent Tiki Tok of Joe’s revealed that he was out on a pub crawl with a group that also included Sophie’s dad and brother. Potentially, this could be in celebration of the pregnancy but, once again, this is mere speculation.