‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Reveals She Has A Brother: ‘It Was A Little Scary At First’

Fans of the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 know that Briana DeJesus lives with her mom, Roxanne, and her sister, Brittany. However, fans may be shocked to learn that the mom-of-two recently found out she has a little brother as well. Opening up to Intouch, Briana dished on finding out about her new sibling.

It turns out, Briana was unaware that she had a brother, but found out through social media. The discovery came after the reality show star posted a photo of her parents online. From there, she received a message which led to the discovery of her younger brother. Of course, at first she was skeptical of the claim, but she says that everything adds up and that the young man is her brother from her dad’s side.

Upon finding out, Briana admitted that she was “shocked” yet also “happy.” She was able to visit with him and found out that he has two sisters of his own who Briana gushed about saying she “loves” them.

For their first meet up, they hung out at Dave and Busters which Briana says was “fun.” There are now plans for her brother to take a trip to Florida with his sisters for his birthday to spend time with Briana and her family. Briana explained that although her mom and sister have not yet met her brother, they have “welcomed him with open arms.”

“They are excited to meet him when he comes to Florida,” she said.

Briana has two daughters, 8-year-old Nova and 2-year-old Stella, both who know about Briana’s brother. Briana explained that her oldest daughter is “excited” to have an uncle.

“It was a little scary at first because I wasn’t sure if he’d like me, but we clicked right off the bat and I’m happy for that,” Briana dished.

Briana shares a lot of her life on reality television, but the visits with her brother will not be filmed. She explained that they want to keep her brother’s identity “private.”

While meeting her brother may not be a part of Briana’s storyline when the new season of Teen Mom 2 airs, there is plenty of other things going on in her life for fans to catch up on. Most recently, Briana and her family moved into a brand-new house, one that Briana revealed she paid for up front. She is still single after breaking up with her now ex-boyfriend John on the last season of the show, so it doesn’t look like there will be a love story line for the mom-of-two.