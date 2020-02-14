Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Sister Kim Inviting Tristan Thompson To Dinner In Latest ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kim Kardashian wanted to get Khloe Kardashian‘s opinion before inviting her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson to dinner with her last year.

In a recent clip from Season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe was at home when Kim, who was in New York at the time, FaceTimes her to update her on a new development. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kim told Khloe that Tristan saw her while she was attending Fashion Week back in September 2019. She said that once the Cleveland Cavaliers player saw who that she was there, he decided to contact Kim.

“I was leaving The Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cell phone from Tristan,” Kim explained. “He was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m right next door… what are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go have dinner with my friends.’ So I was like, ‘Do you want to come?'”

While listening to her sister, Khloe appeared to be shocked by Kim’s decision. The Good American founder then told Kim to “do what’s best for you,” in terms of inviting Tristan to join her friends. She also applauded Kim for being “beyond generous” for even thinking to extend an invitation to him. Kim then assured her that having dinner with Tristan doesn’t mean that she completely forgives him for allegedly cheating on her younger sister in the past.

“What Tristan did was obviously right… but I also know that that’s True’s dad. I think forgiveness is the best way,” Kim reminded Khloe during their conversation.

In September 2019, People reported that Tristan joined Kim out with her friends La La Anthony and Simon Huck. The outing was surprising to fans of the Kardashian-Jenners because it happened months after Tristan reportedly kissed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Many fans were surprised to see that Kim and Tristan appeared to have a relationship outside of Khloe. A source confirmed, however, that the outing may have been a part of the show all along.

“Kim at dinner is boring, but Tristan ‘showing’ up makes things more interesting. It wasn’t a coincidence that Tristan showed up,” the source said.

As for Khloe and Tristan, the Revenge Body host has shared the importance of having a strong co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter. She even tweeted in December 2019 that, although co-parenting is a “hard space” for them both, they have been able to find a dynamic that has been able to be positive.