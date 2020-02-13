Stefflon Don Wows Fans In Just An Eye-Catching Blazer & Tiny Hotpants While Rocking Yellow Hair

Stefflon Don has taken to Instagram to share new photos of herself and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker stunned in an eye-catching white blazer jacket that had a multicolored graffiti print all over. The bright number was accessorized with a thin black leather belt which she wrapped tightly around her waist and a small silver chain. Stefflon paired the look with mini hotpants which were only just visible. Underneath the blazer, the “Pretty Girl” songstress appeared topless and displayed her decolletage.

Stefflon opted for a necklace with a large pendant and hoop earrings. She is known for her many different hairstyles and sported a neon yellow wig which she wore down. The “Senseless” rapper applied a glossy lip and blue eyeliner.

In an upload consisting of three photos, Stefflon showed off her outfit from different angles.

In the first shot, she was photographed fairly close-up. Stefflon parted her lips and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she was captured from the thighs up. The entertainer looked down and placed both hands beside her. Stefflon stood in the middle of a hallway and brightened up the location with her striking ensemble.

In the third and final image, she looked over to her right in another close-up pic. She displayed her side profile and subtly pouted her lips.

Stefflon left her post without a caption but that didn’t seem to bother her fans.

In the tags, she credited designer Off-White and celebrity hairstylist Edmund Bossman for helping her look glammed-up.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 100,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be popular with her 2.2 million followers.

“Stop being so damn pretty!” one user wrote.

“This hair color is everything on you!” another shared, adding the flame emoji.

“NEVER FAILS TO SLAY,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“You are so damn gorgeous!!!! Just showing love,” a fourth admirer commented.

Stefflon is no stranger to impressing her followers with her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the chart-topper rocked a low-cut white swimsuit in an exotic location. The garment had gold-colored buttons going down the side and displayed her rose tattoo on the top of her thigh. She accessorized herself with a couple of arm bracelets, an ankle bracelet, and thick-framed white sunglasses. Stefflon sported her dark curly hair down and posed barefoot in the sultry shot. She was captured in front of palm trees, a light blue sky and proved to be living her best life.