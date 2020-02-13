Russian Bombshell Polina Malinovskaya Slays In Glittery Bikini

Polina Malinovskaya’s most recent Instagram share has sent temperatures soaring. As those who follow the Russian-born beauty on social media know, Polina is wildly popular on the platform, and she is not afraid to show off her gorgeous curves in a number of NSFW outfits that include plenty of bikinis and lingerie. In the latest update that was shared for her legion of fans, the beauty sizzled in a beach-chic look.

In the caption of the post, the bombshell did not specifically mention where she was, but she struck a pose in front of a white wooden fence or wall. Polina looked nothing short of spectacular, flaunting her gorgeous figure in a two-piece swimsuit that included a glittery triangle top and a pair of tiny white bottoms. The skimpy top barely covered the model’s chest, showing plenty of cleavage, while the bottoms were just as hot and showcased her long stems. Also on display were the model’s sculpted abs, which looked absolutely flawless.

For the occasion, Polina wore her long blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail and put her hands over her head, shielding the sun from her eyes and creating a shadow on her face. She appeared to be pretty much makeup-free in the image, and in the caption, she tagged retailer Fashion Nova, crediting them for her outfit. Even though the post has only been live on her page for a short time, it has earned her rave reviews from her 1 million-plus fans.

In addition to over 133,000 likes, the image has earned over 300 comments, and that number continues to climb with each passing minute. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let the model know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her gorgeous body. A few fans had no words and opted to comment with their choice of emoji instead.

“You have an amazing looks, but you have more, the posts show you have humor and more interest in the world around you,” one fan gushed.

“The most perfect body!!” a second Instagrammer added.

“She’s my sexiest girl on earth,” another social media user wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another NSFW outfit, that time in another bikini. In the hot post, the model could be seen facing her backside toward the camera while clad in a leopard-print bikini. The Russian bombshell showed off her pert derrière and plenty of sideboob in the stunning snapshot while she playfully pulled down her Daisy Dukes to expose her thonged bottom. That post also attracted a ton of attention from fans.